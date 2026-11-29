Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said the country would not have become independent without the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and that people would still be suffering "kicks from the boots of the Pakistani military” had it not achieved independence. Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. (Reuters) more

Hasina, who has been staying in New Delhi since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024 and is likely to return next month, also said “if God has kept me alive all this while, it must be so that I do something good for the country.”

She made the remarks in an audio-only virtual address via Zoom at the 98th episode of the Bangladesh Awami League's 'Dayamukti' live series on Saturday, amid fresh violence in Bangladesh over her likely return next month. Her hometown and political stronghold of Gopalganj has been on the boil since the fugitive leader said she would return to Bangladesh in December, despite a death sentence handed to her in absentia for crimes against humanity during the 2024 uprising.

“Today, they are eliminating the freedom fighters, one by one. They are destroying the symbols of our liberation. Had it not been the freedom fighters of our country, this country wouldn’t have been independent. Had this country not been independent, no one would have got the chance to become the prime minister today. We would still be kicked by the Pakistani forces if we wouldn’t be free,” she said.

She alleged that a freedom fighter had been killed and his body hung from a tree, but did not share specific details.

Recalling the contribution of Awami League founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina said the "Father of the Nation" had dedicated his life to the people of Bangladesh and given them an independent territory and a national identity.

“He dedicated his life to the people of Bangladesh and he left you with an independent territory. He was working to change their fortunes. If you were alive today, Bangladesh would have become a developing country within 10 years of independence in the eyes of the world. Our people would not have suffered in any way,” she said.

The ousted prime minister said that human life has become the cheapest thing in Bangladesh, while the prices of essential commodities, electricity and gas have risen. “Today, the people must unite and stand up against them. If we are to live, we must live with dignity. All the happiness in people’s lives have been destroyed today. The prices of goods have skyrocketed,” she said.

The Awami League's political activities remain banned in Bangladesh, a restriction first imposed in May 2025 under the interim government which succeeded Hasina's 15-year rule that ended in August 2024 after massive protests. The ban was upheld by the BNP government, which took charge in February this year.

Hasina has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, following a student-led uprising. In November 2025, she was sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity over the 2024 crackdown on protesters. Hasina has refused the allegations.

Bangladesh has been seeking her extradition from India, while New Delhi has maintained that Dhaka's request is being examined through a legal process.

Hasina said she intends to return to Bangladesh on her own and surrender before a court.