 12 miners killed after explosion at coal mine in Pakistan | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

12 miners killed after explosion at coal mine in Pakistan

Reuters |
Mar 20, 2024 12:42 PM IST

Pakistan coal mine explosion: 20 miners were in the mine during a methane gas explosion. Rescue teams found 12 bodies; survivors were hospitalised.

Twelve miners were killed and eight rescued after an explosion in a coal mine in south-western Pakistan, officials said on Wednesday.

Coal deposits are found in the western areas of Pakistan that sit near the Afghan border, and mine accidents are common, mainly due to gas build-ups. (Representational Image) (Kunal Patil / HT Photo)
Coal deposits are found in the western areas of Pakistan that sit near the Afghan border, and mine accidents are common, mainly due to gas build-ups. (Representational Image) (Kunal Patil / HT Photo)

"The rescue operation has been just completed," said Balochistan province's chief inspector of mines, Abdul Ghani Baloch, on Wednesday morning. He said that 20 miners had been inside the mine when a methane gas explosion took place overnight.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He added that rescue teams recovered 12 bodies while the survivors had been taken to hospital.

Coal deposits are found in the western areas of Pakistan that sit near the Afghan border and mine accidents are common, mainly due to gas build-ups.

Mine workers have complained that a lack of safety gear and poor working conditions are the key causes of frequent accidents, labour union officials have said in the past.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / 12 miners killed after explosion at coal mine in Pakistan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On