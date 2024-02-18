10 coal miners abducted by suspected militants along Assam-Arunachal border: Cops

Silchar: At least 10 labourers working in a coal mine near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh state border have been abducted by a group of militants, according to the police. (Representative Photo)

As per the initial investigation, they were abducted by the suspected members of the banned organisations National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) and the United Liberation Front of Assam Independent (ULFA-I), police said.

According to the police, a total of 14 labourers were working at Finboro Coalmine, and a group of suspected militants abducted them on Saturday night from Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, near the Assam border, however, four of them managed to escape.

“At around 3am, a group of militants consisting of seven armed men held the labourers at gunpoint. 10 labourers were taken in a dumper to old Longtoi, a remote area in Arunachal Pradesh,” the co-workers of the abducted labourers said.

Tinsukia superintendent of police (SP) Gurav Abhijit Dilip said they are yet to confirm how many people were abducted by these militants.

“Arunachal Pradesh Police are investigating the matter, and we are supporting them. In the initial investigation, it has been found that some Assam residents are amongst the kidnapped individuals,” he told HT on Sunday.

According to the officials of Arunachal Pradesh Police, additional forces have been called for the rescue operation. However, no demand from the militant groups has come yet.

Officials said that similar incidents took place in that area in the past, and labourers were released later.