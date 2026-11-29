Major banks across the United States are changing their rules on how customers can allow outside services to access their bank accounts. The changes come as more people begin using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to manage their money and carry out financial tasks. JPMorgan, Citi and Bank of America warn customers about AI agents accessing bank accounts and making unauthorised transactions. (Representational Image/Reuters) more

Banks are warning customers that they could be held responsible if an AI agent makes a mistake while accessing their accounts. This means customers could face the consequences of actions taken by an AI tool, even if the tool does something they did not intend.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon raised concerns about the growing use of outside AI tools during the bank's third-quarter earnings call. He warned that these tools could create a new type of risk for banks and their customers.

Dimon said customers who allow outside AI agents to access their bank accounts must understand that the responsibility for certain actions could shift from the bank to them. "If people are using them, they should understand the risk. There's a liability transfer," Dimon said. He repeated that customers need to understand this possible transfer of responsibility, according to Moneywise.

The tools that worry JPMorgan are known as third-party AI agents. These are AI-powered services developed by outside companies that can carry out tasks on behalf of users.

Unlike regular chatbots that mainly answer questions, AI agents can take action. They can:

Check and analyse a person's spending.

Search for better returns on money.

Pay bills.

Help manage financial accounts.

Potentially move money between different accounts. However, these tools can also make mistakes. An AI agent could misunderstand a customer's instructions, carry out an action beyond the permission given to it or expose sensitive account details.

If something goes wrong after a customer gives an AI agent access to their banking details, the customer could be held responsible for the resulting activity.

JPMorgan Chase tightens its account rules: JPMorgan has officially updated its Digital Services Agreement. The new agreement took effect on October 27. It prohibits third parties, including outside AI tools, automated services and data aggregators, from using customers' login details to access the bank's digital platforms. This means customers are not allowed to give outside services their login credentials to access JPMorgan's online banking services.

JPMorgan has also explained what could happen if customers still allow outside services to access their accounts. The bank can treat the third party's actions and instructions as authorised by the customer, according to Moneywise.

This rule can apply even if the AI agent makes a mistake, carries out an unintended transaction or does something that goes against what the customer originally asked it to do.

Bank of America also warns customers about AI tools Bank of America has issued a similar warning to its customers. It has advised people not to share their banking login details with other people or outside services.

The warning specifically includes AI-powered tools and agents that offer to manage accounts or carry out tasks on behalf of customers.

"Never share your user ID or password with another person or an outside service, including an AI-enabled tool or agent that offers to act on your behalf," Bank of America advised. The bank also warned that customers could be responsible for activity carried out through their accounts if they share their login details, according to Moneywise.