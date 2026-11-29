Nvidia has gone through a difficult few weeks, with co-founder Jensen Huang reportedly stepping down as CEO before returning to the position less than two weeks later. However, the company remains in a strong position, and its long-term business outlook continues to look positive. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as AI data centre demand and Vera Rubin chips support the company's growth outlook. (pexel) more

The Motley Fool believes Nvidia shares could climb to $500 by the end of 2030. The prediction is based on rising spending on AI data centres, growing demand for advanced chips, new chip architectures and the company's ability to earn more revenue from its customers.

AI data centre spending to drive Nvidia stock growth Nvidia's business is closely linked to the growing construction of data centres that power artificial intelligence services. Although some investors are worried that spending on AI infrastructure could slow down, most forecasts suggest that investment will remain strong over the next few years, according to The Motley Fool.

Cleanview tracks 577 data centres with a combined capacity of 58 gigawatts that are currently under construction across the United States. This shows the scale of investment taking place in AI infrastructure.

Consulting firm Bain & Company expects at least 150 gigawatts of additional computing capacity to be added by 2030. The investment required for this expansion could range between $5 trillion and $6.5 trillion, according to the firm's projections.

The company supplies the advanced chips and other technology needed to build and operate AI data centres. This puts Nvidia in a strong position to capture a large share of the money being spent on AI infrastructure, according to The Motley Fool.

Nvidia secures chip supplies to stay ahead of rivals Nvidia's CUDA software platform is one of its biggest strengths. Most original AI code was written using CUDA, making it an important tool for training AI models. This makes it difficult for customers and developers to move away from Nvidia's technology.

AI companies need powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) and custom AI chips to handle demanding workloads. However, having advanced chips alone is not enough. These chips also need high-bandwidth memory (HBM) to work properly. Without enough memory, expensive AI chips could remain unused for long periods.

To avoid supply shortages, Nvidia has reportedly secured $500 billion worth of capacity-constrained HBM from South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix. This gives the company an important supply advantage as demand for AI chips continues to grow.