Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika as the birth centenary celebrations of the singer, songwriter, composer, film director and author culminated at an event in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika during a function organised to commemorate his 100th Birth Anniversary last year in Guwahati. (ANI) more

At the event, celebrated singer Usha Mangeshkar was conferred the first Bhupen Hazarika National Award, while several performers, including Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shreya Ghoshal, Papon and Shankar Mahadevan, rendered Hazarika’s compositions.

“Today’s celebration is not just one for Assam’s or northeast’s but for the nation’s culture and national awareness. I am happy that I was part of the start of the centenary celebrations in Guwahati and the concluding one in New Delhi,” the PM said.

“Bhupen Da is a rare personality who sang to give soul to music, he wrote to give new life to words, he composed music to connect the society. He didn’t just write songs. In his songs he wrote about one era. He brought together the vastness of the Ganga and the Brahmaputra, he connected society, recreated folk songs for the new generation and brought them out of the boundaries of language,” he added.

Modi said Hazarika was as modern as he was connected to his roots. His talent was global, but his heart was Hindustani. Hazarika was a true nationalist and patriot, he said.

“He used to say that for every Assamese to be a good Bharatiya, one has to be a good Assamese first. He used to dream of the new Assam, new Bharat. And now we are seeing that happening in front of our eyes. Today youths are creating start-ups, sending satellites to space and achieving new landmarks in agriculture, science, finance and sports,” the PM said.

“Bhupen Da used to say that we are all travellers of a same boat. That boat has now transformed into a reality with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikash (Everyone together for Everyone’s Development),” he added.

Modi also mentioned Hazarika’s song, Manuhe Manuhor Babe (Humans for Humans), in which he asked who would think about humans if humans did not think about one another.

“It’s a simple question, but has a big message. In the past 12 years, we have worked with that in mind, developing Assam, northeast and the Ashta Lakshmi (Eight Jewels) with pure selfless service keeping humanity at the forefront. Our efforts ensure that every family in the Northeast progresses with coordination, goodwill and positive energy,” the PM said.

He said that the work happening in the Northeast is occurring with Bhupen Da’s blessings and inspiration. Modi said that while our languages, environment, and conditions may be different, all Bharatiyas are resolved to create a developed India.

“These things are not liked by those who dream of power in disputes, see the country in divisions and act like a disgruntled uncle about the country’s achievements. I would urge them to listen to Bhupen Da’s songs over and over again. Then they might get some good sense,” said the PM.

Modi said Hazarika’s songs should reach the younger generation and his creations should be conserved and researched. He also stressed the importance of translating Hazarika’s literature into different languages of the country.

“Bhupen Da dreamt of a New Assam, I can proudly say that in the past 10 years, Assam has emerged as a state with amazing possibilities. The day is not far when every kid in the country would say ‘A is for Assam,’” the PM said.

“Today might be the culmination of the birth centenary celebrations, but his legacy will remain perennial. That’s why we should be inspired by his ideals and give shape to new resolves,” he added.