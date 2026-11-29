Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday said that during the INDIA bloc's meeting with DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai over the delimitation bill, Opposition leaders urged Stalin to "defend Tamil Nadu" and block the BJP's "dirty design". Rahul Gandhi says INDIA bloc urged ‘brother’ Stalin to help block BJP’s ‘dirty design’ as talks on delimitation fail (ANI) more

These remarks came after the meeting in Chennai concluded, with DMK chief MK Stalin rejecting the Opposition's pitch on the delimitation bill. DMK's IT wing also reiterated the party's stand on the issue in a post on X.

Follow live updates on the delimitation bill here.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gandhi described the interaction as cordial and said the leaders had explained their position on the issue to Stalin.

“We had a very nice, cordial meeting with Thiru Stalin ji. We explained our view to him. Our view is that an 850-seat Parliament with delimitation and allowing the BJP to completely shape those 850 seats, change the nature of the constituencies in India, is not only damaging to the Indian nation, but it is also damaging to South India and particularly to Tamil Nadu,” Gandhi stated.

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