Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.
Pawar, Mhatre likely to miss Parliament’s special session on health grounds
The NCP (SP) has eight MPs in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha, with Pawar being its sole representative in the Upper House
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre are likely to miss the special session of Parliament on health grounds, leaving the party without representation in the Rajya Sabha, party insiders said.
Pawar is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, while Mhatre has also been undergoing treatment for the past several weeks.
The NCP (SP) has eight MPs in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha, with Pawar being its sole representative in the Upper House. His absence from the special session would mean the party will have no representation in the Rajya Sabha, while seven of its Lok Sabha MPs, including Supriya Sule, are expected to be present for the voting.
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“It is unlikely that Pawar Saheb will go to New Delhi to attend the Parliament session as he is not well. He has also become really weak,” an NCP (SP) leader said.
“Mhatre Saheb is unwell and is undergoing treatment for the past several weeks. He has also lost his weight and need complete rest following he will not go to attend the session,” a close aide of Mhatre said.
Meanwhile, NCP (SP) national working president Supriya Sule has called a meeting of the party’s MPs in Delhi on Monday morning. The meeting is expected to clarify the party’s official position on the Bill.
Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief Shashikant Shinde on Sunday reiterated that the party had not taken a stand on the Delimitation Bill yet.
“The party has called a meeting of its MP in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the bill. We have already made it clear that we are not take any decision without reading the provisions of the bill,” he said.
Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who criticised Sharad Pawar and his party over their possible support for the Delimitation Bill, said on Sunday that he did not intend to hurt anyone’s feelings.
“If Pawar Saheb opposes the Delimitation Bill, I will publicly apologise to him. Not just that, I am even willing to bow at his feet. However, keeping in mind the future of democracy in the country, I earnestly appeal to him with folded hands not to support this Bill,” he said.
On Saturday, Wadettiwar launched a scathing attack on Pawar, accusing him of backstabbing, betrayal and abandoning his ideological commitments. NCP (SP) leaders reacted sharply to his remarks and said they had decided not to attend the INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi because of his criticism.