Actor Shraddha Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming release Eetha, where she is portraying legendary Marathi Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The actor was present in Patna with co-star Akshara Singh to promote the film, where they were asked about the recent Chhath Puja row in Maharashthra. Akshara stepped in and defended Shraddha, earning praise from the audience and fans present there who cheered for her response. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor gained 10-12 kg for Eetha, pushed through gruelling rehearsals, recalls choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant) Shradha Kapoor and Akshara Singh during promotion of 'Eetha' at Regent Cinema hall in Patna, Bihar. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times) more

What did Akshara say? When Shraddha was asked to comment on the Chhath Puja row, Akshara came in with a response. “Kalakaar hone ke naate, hum inn cheezon pe rok nahi laga sakte. Humara kaam hai perform karna, filmein banana. Humara yeh kaam nahi hai ki kaunsa controversy kahan chal raha hai. Har controversy ke zimmedaar hum nahi hain, sir. Hum Bihari definitely hain, lekin aap kisi ek kalakaar ko target karke poore samaj ka bayaan nahi le sakte hain (As artists, we cannot put a stop to these issues. Our job is to perform and make films, not keep track of which controversy is happening where. We are not responsible for every controversy. We are certainly Bihari, but you cannot target one artist and expect them to speak on behalf of an entire community)," she said. Shraddha proudly smiled at Akshara for her reply and many in the hall cheered.

Akshara plays Ratna, a Lavani dancer and Tamasha performer in Eetha.

Earlier, at the launch of the song Ji Ji Re Ji in Pune, Laxman Utekar had praised Shraddha’s dedication to the film. He revealed that the actor rehearsed with 8 kg ghungroos for 25 days for the film. He said, "Shraddha rehearsed for each song for 25 days with 4 kg ghungroo on each leg for eight hours. Her feet used to get swollen. She immersed herself in the world of Tamasha and Lavani to understand its depth and learn the art form. The first day of the song shoot went well. But on the second day, Shraddha had a muscle tear, and we had to halt the shoot."