Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
Vivek Oberoi hopes Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi ‘receives a lot of love’ and inspires people
Vivek Oberoi said films celebrating the courage of the Indian Armed Forces deserve audience support and success.
Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Salman Khan's much-anticipated film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Ahead of its release, actor Vivek Oberoi has expressed his support for the film, saying that every film celebrating the valour and bravery of the Indian Armed Forces deserves appreciation.
Vivek Oberoi backs Maatrubhumi
Vivek recently attended an event hosted by the Cancer Patients Aid Association in Mumbai. During an interaction with the media, he was asked about Salman's film, Maatrubhumi, and his own film, Mr & Mrs Grey, which is set to release just a week later. Responding to the question, Vivek said, "I believe that any film based on the valour, bravery and courage of our Indian Armed Forces deserves our support as an audience. I hope this film receives a lot of love." He also expressed hope that director Apoorva Lakhia would achieve great success with the film and that Maatrubhumi would inspire people.
The actor reiterated that any film which inspires respect for the men and women in uniform deserves to be successful.
Speaking about Mr & Mrs Grey and Maatrubhumi releasing just a week apart, Vivek said, "Every film has its own audience. If a film is meant to succeed, it will find its audience anywhere; if it is not, it won't succeed even in an empty theatre. In this sense, every film carries its own destiny."
Vivek shared that his father had always taught him to view every film as an attempt rather than a reflection of one's personal success or failure. He added that one should neither take all the credit when a film becomes a hit nor grieve over it if it fails.
About Maatrubhumi
Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the war film stars Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh in the lead roles, alongside Anoop Bikram Shahi, Zeyn Shaw, Jayson Thaam and Heera Sohal in key roles. It also features Prashant Tamang in his final film appearance. The film is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4 and will clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.
About Vivek Oberoi's upcoming film
Vivek is awaiting the release of his film, Mr & Mrs Grey. The psychological thriller stars Vivek alongside Nithya Menen. Directed by Ankur Pajni and Vishal Ranjan Mishra, and produced by Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia under Waveband Production, the film also features Ashish Vidyarthi and Shreya Sharma in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 11.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.