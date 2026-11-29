The actor reiterated that any film which inspires respect for the men and women in uniform deserves to be successful.

Vivek recently attended an event hosted by the Cancer Patients Aid Association in Mumbai. During an interaction with the media, he was asked about Salman's film, Maatrubhumi, and his own film, Mr & Mrs Grey, which is set to release just a week later. Responding to the question, Vivek said, "I believe that any film based on the valour, bravery and courage of our Indian Armed Forces deserves our support as an audience. I hope this film receives a lot of love." He also expressed hope that director Apoorva Lakhia would achieve great success with the film and that Maatrubhumi would inspire people.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Salman Khan 's much-anticipated film, Maatrubhumi : May War Rest in Peace. Ahead of its release, actor Vivek Oberoi has expressed his support for the film, saying that every film celebrating the valour and bravery of the Indian Armed Forces deserves appreciation.

Speaking about Mr & Mrs Grey and Maatrubhumi releasing just a week apart, Vivek said, "Every film has its own audience. If a film is meant to succeed, it will find its audience anywhere; if it is not, it won't succeed even in an empty theatre. In this sense, every film carries its own destiny."

Vivek shared that his father had always taught him to view every film as an attempt rather than a reflection of one's personal success or failure. He added that one should neither take all the credit when a film becomes a hit nor grieve over it if it fails.

About Maatrubhumi Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the war film stars Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh in the lead roles, alongside Anoop Bikram Shahi, Zeyn Shaw, Jayson Thaam and Heera Sohal in key roles. It also features Prashant Tamang in his final film appearance. The film is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4 and will clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.