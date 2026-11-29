Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
Salman Khan lashes out at ScoutOP in Bigg Boss 20 for his remarks on Love Gill, says he has ‘destroyed her reputation’
Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan reprimanded ScoutOP after a video showed him accusing Love Gill of manipulating him.
This season of Bigg Boss has seen a calmer yet more savage side of Salman Khan, with the host handling situations with ease and often using sarcasm without losing his cool. However, the latest Weekend Ka Vaar took a dramatic turn when Salman called out YouTuber ScoutOP over his remarks about Love Gill. The new promo also shows the host continuing to reprimand ScoutOP over his comments.
Salman Khan lashes out at ScoutOP
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman showed the housemates a video clip featuring Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar, and ScoutOP discussing Love Gill. In the clip, ScoutOP blamed Love for tempting and manipulating him. He said, “I am very angry with her. I wasted so much time on her. What did I do for four weeks? I even went bald; what does she want now? That day, I shaved my head out of anger. I was frustrated. That was the most traumatising day of my life. I have never listened to anyone so much in all these years. One thing she would randomly do every day was stare at me for 30 seconds without blinking. What is one supposed to make of that?”
He added, “This is just one of many things. It was like, if I had a Ferrari, I would drive it every day. You enjoy it while it lasts, and I did the same. If you cannot maintain the car, then drive whichever car you want. I don’t want to watch the episode. I will feel ashamed and angry, wondering who this guy is.” As Salman played the clip, Love broke down in tears and was left inconsolable.
Salman then called out ScoutOP over his remarks, saying, "What's there left to say? What was your thought process? What all have you said about Love? You have thrown her under the bus. You have blamed her for everything. We don't know what your intention was behind this. Maybe you wanted to give yourself a clean chit, saying that it was Love who tempted you and that you got caught in a web."
In the promo, when ScoutOP tried to defend himself, Salman lost his cool. He lashed out at the YouTuber, saying, "You have always tried to prove us wrong. And what is that confused expression? You have justified yourself and made her look like the one at fault. What haven't you done or said about Love? You have destroyed Love's reputation."
When ScoutOP refused to take responsibility, Salman grew angrier and said, "Did I have this conversation? That girl has affected you so much that you have lost the plot. Have I raised my voice even once this season? Agar is waqt nahi karta toh lanat hai merepe (If I don't do it this time, shame on me)."
About the Love Gill and ScoutOP's situation
The audience has repeatedly questioned the closeness between Love and ScoutOP. Even Salman tried to warn them. However, the makers then brought Kashvi, ScoutOP's girlfriend, to give him a clear picture. While his girlfriend asked him to keep his distance from Love and blamed Love for manipulating him, ScoutOP didn't act on it for long.
Two weeks later, after a fight with Love, ScoutOP shaved his head. When Salman asked if he did it because of Love, he denied it, saying he did it out of guilt and anger over pushing Yung DSA. In the same Weekend Ka Vaar, Love questioned his intentions towards her, after which ScoutOP decided to cut all ties with her. While they say they are brother and sister, their equation and closeness had fans doubting their relationship.
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 is available to watch on JioHotstar from Monday to Saturday at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.
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