Bigg Boss 20's ScoutOP admits developing feelings for 'sister' Love Gill despite having a girlfriend; internet is disgusted: 'This is awful'

Bigg Boss 20 seems to be heading towards another controversy, with viewers questioning the dynamics between Love Gill, ScoutOP and Yung DSA. While ScoutOP has repeatedly referred to Love as his sister and has also spoken about having a girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, outside the house, a recent conversation between ScoutOP and Yung has left viewers divided. In the episode, both appeared to open up about developing feelings for Love, with Yung also admitting that he never considered her his sister. ScoutOP with Love Gill in Bigg Boss 20.

ScoutOP, Yung DSA discuss their feelings for Love Gill In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, ScoutOP and Yung were seen discussing their feelings and how their attention towards their girlfriends outside the house had been decreasing. The two did not openly discuss the matter; instead, they wrote on the grass, trying to avoid certain words in their conversation. However, Bigg Boss provided subtitles, allowing viewers to follow the discussion.

During the conversation, both ScoutOP and Yung appeared to acknowledge that their feelings towards Love had grown stronger. Yung also said that he had never considered Love his sister, despite the way their bond has been described inside the house.

When Yung asked ScoutOP, "Tera raasta badal raha hai kya? (Is your path changing?) ScoutOP replied, “Nahi pata. (I don't know).” ScoutOP further said, "Sister se pehle friend hota hai na aadmi (before making her sister, a person should be her friend)," seemingly suggesting that he sees Love as a friend before considering her a sister.

ScoutOP also admitted that he feels jealous when Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar, flirts with Love. At the same time, he acknowledged that he is afraid of his girlfriend, Kaashvi Saxena, and expressed concern that his feelings for Love are becoming stronger than his feelings for Kaashvi.