Aasif Khan says wife Zeba Khan received threats, online abuse for defending him after hug with Love Gill on Bigg Boss 20

Panchayat actor Aasif Khan, who was recently eliminated from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20, has revealed that his wife, Zeba Khan, received abusive messages and threats after clarifying the context behind the viral video of him hugging fellow contestant Love Gill on the show. Aasif Khan's wife Zeba defends him amid closeness with Love Gill.

Aasif Khan says wife Zeba is getting threats Aasif said he never expected the hug to spark such a controversy and revealed that he and his wife had laughed about the clip when they watched it together. He also expressed happiness over the way she handled the situation maturely.

However, Aasif said his wife later showed him the abusive messages and threats she had received following her clarification. He said, "She showed her DMs and said, 'Boys are sending me messages like these, threatening me and hurling abuses at me.' They are even abusing my sister in her DMs." He also pointed out the double standards of trolls who criticised him for raising his voice at Love but directed abuse at his family.

The video in question dates back to the third week of Bigg Boss 20, during an elimination nomination round. Love, who was seated next to Aasif, was seen hugging him. In another moment, when Aasif did not fully return the hug, Love was seen taking his hand and placing it around herself. Their closeness had often sparked questions among fans. In another video from the Bigg Boss 20 house, Love was seen sitting on Aasif's legs while he lay on the bed.