Aasif Khan says ‘men without moustaches aren’t real men’, internet reminds him: ‘Salman Khan is also clean-shaven’

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, Yung DSA’s team — ScoutOP, Aasif Khan, Love Gill, Amrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari and Mary Kom — won the diss battle competition and became contenders for captaincy. However, Bigg Boss then arranged another task in which he asked the remaining housemates to reject the person they did not want to become captain.

Panchayat actor Aasif Khan has been grabbing headlines during his stint on Bigg Boss 20 , but largely for the wrong reasons. During last weekend’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan criticised him for his aggressive behaviour in the house and called him the "epitome of badtameezi". While Aasif kept his anger in check this week, a recent remark has sparked criticism online, with some viewers calling it a "sick mentality".

When Gullu put the rejected stamp on Yung DSA’s face, he explained that Yung believed he was running the entire house, which he said was not the case. He also called him out for shaping everyone’s moustache in his group in the same way, suggesting that Yung expected everyone to work according to him.

Later, when Aasif received the majority of the rejected stamps, he defended Yung on the moustache issue and said, "hum naa Rajasthan se aate hain, yeh mooch humari pehchaan hai, aur muchmundo ko mardon mein consider nahi karte hum. Isliye daadi aisi hai (We come from Rajasthan. This moustache is our identity, and we don’t consider men without moustaches to be real men)."

While Yung supported his stance, Gullu and Aman Gandhi were clearly not impressed. Gullu said, "A lot of people don't keep moustaches. Jinke aap show mein aaye ho voh bhi mooch nahi rakhte (the person in whose show you are currently in also doesn't keep a moustache). Inki mardangi hai mooch (his manhood is just moustache)."

Mahhi Vij also criticised Aasif’s remarks and said, "Inhone bola real mard aise hote hain, real mard bilkul aise nahi hote. Real mard ghar ko jod kar rakhte hain, naaki inke tarah aggressive hote hai (He said real men are like this, real men are not at all like this. Real men keep their family together, rather than being aggressive like him)."

Aasif’s remarks also drew criticism online. One comment read, "Even Salman Khan doesn't have moustache." Another user wrote, "such a sick mentality." A third comment read, “Salman doesn't have too, he will again be bashed in weekend ka vaar.”