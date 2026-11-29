Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Ramayana worldwide box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi's epic beats Dhurandhar 2's lifetime to become 2nd highest Indian grosser
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 has become the second-highest-grossing Indian film after Dangal. Know the box office breakdown.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres on November 5, and in just over three weeks, the film has become the second-highest-grossing Indian film. The adaptation of the Indian epic starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash has beaten Aditya Dhar’s spy film Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s lifetime collections to take the spot. Here's the box office breakdown.
Ramayana collects ₹1814 worldwide in 24 days
Ramayana has seen dips and surges throughout its 24-day run, and after another surge on Saturday, the film has grossed ₹1814 crore worldwide. Trade website Sacnilk reported that the film collected ₹1015.20 crore net and ₹1212.55 crore gross in domestic collections so far. Adding to that, with the ₹602 crore it has collected so far from overseas, Ramayana has grossed ₹1814.55 crore worldwide.
This means that after beating Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule ( ₹1742 crore) and Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹1788 crore), Ramayana has beaten Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 to take the second spot. Dhurandhar 2 had grossed ₹1813.39 crore in its lifetime, and the Nitesh film has now surpassed those collections. The film now has only Nitesh’s own 2016 hit, the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, standing in the way, with its over ₹2070.30 crore collection.
Deep Dive
|Highest-grossing Indian films
|Collection
|Dangal
|₹2070 crore
|Ramayana
|₹1814 crore & counting
|Dhurandhar: The Revenge
|₹1813 crore
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|₹1788 crore
|Pushpa 2: The Rule
|₹1742 crore
Ramayana opened to mixed reviews but hit all box-office milestones, collecting ₹944 crore in a week, ₹1519 crore by its second week, and ₹1755 crore by its third week. Given that the film has no competition until Salman Khan’s war film Maatrubhumi hits screens on December 4 and Shah Rukh Khan’s action drama King on December 24, it remains to be seen how it fares in the coming weeks. If Ramayana grosses ₹2000 crore worldwide, it will become the second Indian film to do so.
About Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana
Ramayana, touted to be the most expensive Indian film ever made, is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Shobana, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, and Adinath Kothare also star in the film. Anupam Kher voiced Jatayu in the film.
The first part chronicles Rama’s story from birth and childhood to marriage and his 14-year exile to Sita’s abduction by Ravana. The first part ends with Rama vowing to rescue Sita and bring about Ravana’s destruction. Ramayana: Part 2 was initially scheduled for release in Diwali 2027. But it will now hit screens for Diwali 2028.
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