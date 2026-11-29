Sunil continued his act by mimicking Piyush's mannerisms as he complained about airport security. He also took a dig at paparazzi for clicking pictures of actors from behind. His performance left Manoj impressed, who exclaimed, "Kya baat hai (Wow, amazing)."

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured actors Ashutosh Rana and Manoj Bajpayee as guests. During one of the segments, Sunil transformed into Piyush Mishra. As he sat on the couch and asked for water in Piyush's distinctive voice, Manoj and Ashutosh looked delighted by his act. Archana Puran Singh and the audience burst into cheers and applause, giving him a standing ovation.

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover has repeatedly stunned audiences with his spot-on mimicry of Bollywood celebrities. While his portrayal of Shah Rukh Khan has been a fan favourite for years, he has also impressed viewers with his recent mimicry of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Now, in the latest episode, Sunil took on actor Piyush Mishra, leaving the guests and audience thoroughly impressed. His act even earned him a standing ovation.

Sunil then took his act a step further by playing the harmonium and singing, much like Piyush often does. He even turned an explanation of the things in his bag into a song. As he wrapped up the performance, Navjot Singh Sidhu also gave him a standing ovation and called him a "genius".

A clip of his act soon surfaced online, with fans showering Sunil with praise. One fan commented, "When the copy is better than the original!" Another wrote, "Best episode. Best. Always love Manjor sir’s vibe and conversation. Sunil outdid himself. I was just watching Manoj sir’s reaction. True testimony." Another commented, "Wow, only Sunil Grover can do this awesome." One more comment read, "Sunil Grover is not Talented; Talent is Sunil Grover."

Before this, Sunil had also mimicked Aamir Khan, who was clearly impressed by his performance. Praising him, the superstar said, "You know, I'm getting asked that so often nowadays, but I have to say that Sunil is so, so talented. And I really enjoy watching him. He's not just a mimic, he's a wonderful actor as well. He doesn't just mimic your gestures or your voice, Sunil goes a step further."