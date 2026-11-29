Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Chiranjeevi recalls facing peer pressure to drink alcohol early in his career, throw parties to land roles as an industry norm
At a Nasha Mukt Bharat event in Hyderabad recently, Chiranjeevi spoke about the early stages of his career in Chennai.
Tollywood star Chiranjeevi spoke about the early stages of his career in Chennai, recalling how he faced peer pressure to drink alcohol. The actor stated that he was also asked to throw parties to land roles when he was just a budding actor. At the Nasha Mukt Bharat event held in Hyderabad recently, the actor told attendees that he didn’t give in and instead focused on his career.
Chiranjeevi recalls feeling peer pressure to drink
Talking on stage at the event, Chiranjeevi recalled his time in Chennai and said, “48 years ago, a 22-year-old man named Prasad was training at the film institute to become a hero.” He spoke about visiting Pondy Bazaar with a friend one evening to drink chai and encountering some junior artistes there. “A lot of actors and crew members would often spend time there. They saw I was nervous and asked me to chill and drink a beer,” he added.
Chiranjeevi recalled telling them that he doesn’t drink alcohol. “They told me it was so common in the film industry,” he said, adding, “Told me I must also throw parties to socialise, which would lead to good opportunities. They told me it was the norm. I told them I am an Anjaneyaswami (Hanuman) bhakt and couldn’t do these things.” The actor says he was told there were many men wanting to be actors and being questioned as to why he believed he could be a hero.
Industry elder advised him to focus on his career
Chiranjeevi said that he felt so uncomfortable with the turn the conversation took that he left Pondy Bazaar and never returned. “An elder from the film industry gave me a suggestion. Due to frequenting places like that and feeling peer pressure, I would have gotten used to drinking or something more. I was advised to focus on my work and becoming an actor, to put on blinders, if I wanted to achieve what I set out to do. That inspired me. I never returned to Pondy Bazaar. My focus remained only on my future. And now, years later, I am standing in front of you as Megastar,” he said to cheers.
The actor, whose birth name is Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad Rao, studied at the Madras Film Institute in Chennai. He debuted on-screen in 1978 with K Vasu’s Telugu film Pranam Khareedu, and his Tamil debut was in 1981 with K Balachander’s 47 Natkal. In 1980, he married the daughter of veteran Telugu actor Allu Ramalingaiah, Surekha. They have two daughters, Sushmita and Sreeja, and a son, actor Ram Charan. Chiranjeevi last starred in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. He has Vishwambhara and Kaaka lined up. He will also host a talk show titled Megaverse for Netflix.
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