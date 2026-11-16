Teja Sajja engaged to US-based fiancée: Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Nani attend grand ceremony in Hyderabad
Actor Teja Sajja exchanged rings with his fiancée in the presence of loved ones in Hyderabad on November 16. The couple will tie the knot in December.
Actor Teja Sajja is engaged to his US-based fiancée. The couple exchanged rings in the presence of loved ones, celebrities and dignitaries in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on Monday. First pictures from the ceremony show the bride and groom-to-be posing with Telangana governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.
Teja Sajja gets engaged in Hyderabad
Pictures from the engagement ceremony show Teja in a pale pink kurta paired with a floral waistcoat. His fiancée opted for a gold, beaded half-saree for the occasion. The couple stood under a floral canopy as the governor shook their hands and congratulated them. The couple even took his blessing as they embarked on this new journey together.
Posting pictures and videos from Teja’s engagement, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the governor wrote, “The Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, graced the ring ceremony of popular film actor Shri Teja Sajja, held at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. On the joyous occasion, the Hon’ble Governor extended his heartfelt congratulations and warmest wishes to the couple, wishing them a beautiful journey ahead filled with love, happiness, harmony and togetherness.”
Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Nani, more stars attend
Given how long Teja has been a part of the film industry, numerous actors and filmmakers also turned up for his engagement. His HanuMan and Zombie Reddy director Prasanth Varma was one of the first guests to turn up. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, his HanuMan co-star, attended the ceremony with her husband Nicholai Sachdev. His Mirai co-star Ritika Nayak also turned up to celebrate the couple.
Rana Daggubati, Raghavendra Rao, Kona Venkat, Srikanth, Ravi Teja, Naga Vamsi, Nani, Maruthi, Niharika Konidela, Nidhhi Agerwal, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Anil Ravipudi, Allu Aravind, Chiranjeevi, and several others also blessed the couple at the ceremony taking place at Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
Teja Sajja’s wedding
Following the engagement, Teja is all set to marry his fiancée in Udaipur next month. A reception is planned in Hyderabad after the wedding, which will be attended only by the couple’s family and friends. Before his engagement, the actor told DC that the marriage was arranged and that his partner was raised in the US. Without revealing her name, he stated that she has no connection with the film fraternity. She works in the tech industry with her father.
Last seen in Mirai last year, Teja is currently working on Zombie Reddy Nxt Lvl, the sequel to Zombie Reddy. He recently hosted The Traitors Telugu on Prime Video. Teja is a child star turned lead actor who has been working since he was only two. After the 2006 film Boss, he made a comeback in 2019 with Oh! Baby.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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