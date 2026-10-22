HanuMan actor Teja Sajja to have Udaipur wedding in December after November engagement; bride-to-be a US-based techie
Telugu actor Teja Sajja confirmed the news of his upcoming wedding and engagement. He also revealed all about his bride-to-be.
Child actor-turned-lead Teja Sajja is all set to get engaged and married soon. The actor who rose to fame with HanuMan is marrying a US-based techie who is unaware of everything that comes with being in the film industry. Talking to DC, the actor confirmed the news and revealed that the match was arranged by their parents.
Teja Sajja to get married soon
Teja confirmed that he will get married in Udaipur in December after an engagement in November. He stated that the match is arranged and fixed by their parents. The actor stated that he would like to keep the celebrations low-key and out of the spotlight, without revealing the bride's name.
Teja’s soon-to-be wife has no connections in the film industry and hails from a family in the tech business. She works with her father in their technology business. Having been raised in the United States, the actor says that she is also removed from everything that comes from working in films. “She was raised in the USA and is totally unaware of the limelight, and I liked that the most and wish to continue to keep it that way,” he told the publication.
“I have always kept my personal life totally private and would do the same with the wedding as well. It will be an intimate wedding with just family and close friends,” said Teja, talking about the wedding guest list. The couple will host a reception in Hyderabad for the actor’s industry friends after the wedding.
In March this year, when wedding rumours first surfaced, Teja laughed off the rumours at a public event and stated that he would share the news of his marriage himself someday.
Teja Sajja’s career
Teja was only two years old when he debuted as a child actor with Chiranjeevi-starrer Choodalani Vundi in 1998. He starred in films alongside Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, and Jr NTR over the years. After the 2006 Nagarjuna-starrer Boss and the 2009 English film 7 Days In Slow Motion, he took a break from films.
He made a comeback in 2019 with the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Oh! Baby, in which he played a key role. Teja played the lead in the 2021 film Zombie Reddy and gained fame in 2024 with the superhero film HanuMan. He last starred in the fantasy film Mirai in 2025, which received mixed reviews. Teja now has Zombie Reddy NXT LVL, the sequel to Zombie Reddy, lined up. He is currently hosting The Traitors Telugu on Prime Video.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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