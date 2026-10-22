HanuMan actor Teja Sajja to have Udaipur wedding in December after November engagement; bride-to-be a US-based techie

Child actor-turned-lead Teja Sajja is all set to get engaged and married soon. The actor who rose to fame with HanuMan is marrying a US-based techie who is unaware of everything that comes with being in the film industry. Talking to DC, the actor confirmed the news and revealed that the match was arranged by their parents. Teja Sajja says his parents arranged the match for him, with the bride-to-be hailing from the US.

Teja Sajja to get married soon Teja confirmed that he will get married in Udaipur in December after an engagement in November. He stated that the match is arranged and fixed by their parents. The actor stated that he would like to keep the celebrations low-key and out of the spotlight, without revealing the bride's name.

Teja’s soon-to-be wife has no connections in the film industry and hails from a family in the tech business. She works with her father in their technology business. Having been raised in the United States, the actor says that she is also removed from everything that comes from working in films. “She was raised in the USA and is totally unaware of the limelight, and I liked that the most and wish to continue to keep it that way,” he told the publication.

“I have always kept my personal life totally private and would do the same with the wedding as well. It will be an intimate wedding with just family and close friends,” said Teja, talking about the wedding guest list. The couple will host a reception in Hyderabad for the actor’s industry friends after the wedding.

In March this year, when wedding rumours first surfaced, Teja laughed off the rumours at a public event and stated that he would share the news of his marriage himself someday.