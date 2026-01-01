Teja Sajja says it's ‘false news’ he walked out of Rishab Shetty's Jai Hanuman, denies distancing himself from PVCU

Recently, there has been a lot of chatter that actor Teja Sajja, who rose to fame with Prasanth Varma’s 2024 hit HanuMan has walked out of the film’s sequel. Amid no updates about Jai Hanuman, which will be led by Rishab Shetty, many took this to be true. However, Teja denies to Hindustan Times that he has walked out of the project. Teja Sajja denies rumours that he has walked out of Rishab Shetty's Jai Hanuman.

Teja Sajja denies walking out of Jai Hanuman

Numerous posts and reports surfaced this week that Teja is no longer a part of the sequel to HanuMan. Numerous posts on social media and reports suggested that Teja had walked out of the project, citing ‘limited screentime’ and ‘creative differences’, distancing himself from PVCU (Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe). It was also claimed that he had grown wary about how his role would be.

When HT reached out to him to clarify, he simply replied that it was “false news” that he wasn’t part of Jai Hanuman anymore, putting it to rest and making it clear he wasn't distancing himself from the universe.

What Teja Sajja said about Jai Hanuman

Jai Hanuman is a sequel to HanuMan, which will star Rishab Shetty in the titular role. Talking to HT in April 2024, Teja remarked about how the sequel will be all about Hanuman (the God, not his superhero character), but that he can’t wait to shoot for it. He had said, “I will also be a part of Jai Hanuman (the sequel of HanuMan). The film will be all about Lord Hanuman, but I will be a part of it.” He also remarked to us in December 2024, “I can’t wait to be on that set; it’ll be exciting.”

About Jai Hanuman

At the end of HanuMan, Teja's titular superhero sees Lord Hanuman emerge from the Himalayas, signalling the beginning of a great battle. In October 2024, it was announced that Rishab has been roped in to play the role of Hanuman in the film. The film has yet to go on floors. The film is a part of the PVCU, which will also feature Mahakali and Adhira.