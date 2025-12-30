Teja Sajja wants to star in a ‘chakachak Dharma love story’ by Karan Johar; teases future collaboration

Telugu actor Teja Sajja recently expressed interest in acting in a love story produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Karan Johar. While promoting his recent film Mirai’s TV premiere in an interview with Zoom, Teja described Karan as ‘extremely sweet’. Teja Sajja's most recent film, Mirai, was distributed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in the Hindi market.

Teja Sajja teases collaboration with Karan Johar

Teja was asked if he would like to work with Karan, given how the filmmaker distributed Mirai in the north. He replied, “Have you ever met Karan sir? Whenever you have a chance, please ask him from my side. Please ask him, when are you casting Teja in your chakachak (immaculate) Dharma love story? I would also want to experience that.”

While a love story with Dharma doesn’t seem to be on the cards for Teja now, he did tease a collaboration with Karan when he said, “Jokes apart, we’re actually planning to do something interesting. Dharma is now venturing into many avenues, and Karan sir has been a really kind person. He’s extremely sweet.” The actor also said he was open to working on OTT as long as the project interests him.

Teja Sajja’s career

Teja was only three years old when he acted in Chiranjeevi’s 1998 film Choodalani Vundi. He acted in numerous films in the late 1990s and early 2000s, alongside stars such as Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, and Allu Arjun. His debut as an adult was in 2019 with the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Oh! Baby.

In 2021, he debuted as a lead actor with Prasanth Varma’s Zombie Reddy and starred in Ishq and Adbhutham the same year. His fame skyrocketed after he starred in the 2024 film HanuMan with Prasanth, and the film broke records despite competition from films starring Mahesh, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna. Last seen in Mirai this year, he has yet to announce his next film.