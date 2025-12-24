Dharma Productions responds to copyright infringement allegations on Homebound, calling them ‘baseless and unfounded’

Hours after author and journalist Puja Changoiwala alleged that Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla’s Dharma Productions plagiarised her 2021 novel of the same name for Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, the production house has responded to these claims. Terming them as ‘baseless and unfounded’, the production house acknowledged the legal notice sent to them in October. (Also Read: Author initiates legal action against Dharma Productions, Netflix over Oscar contender Homebound; alleges infringement) Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Neeraj Ghaywan, Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter pose during a photocall for the film Homebound at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (AFP)

Dharma Productions responds to author’s allegations

A spokesperson for Dharma Productions shared a statement with Hindustan Times via text that read: “The allegations of copyright infringement are baseless and unfounded, and Dharma Productions categorically denies the same. Homebound is an officially licensed adaptation inspired by the New York Times article by Basharat Peer, with all requisite rights lawfully acquired and due credit duly provided.”

Acknowledging the legal notice sent to them by Puja in October, they said: “A legal notice has been received and duly responded to by Dharma Productions’ legal counsel.” However, the production house has received no formal communication about the suit the author has initiated in the Bombay High Court.

“Dharma Productions has become aware through media reports of an alleged pre-suit mediation before the Hon’ble Bombay High Court - however, no formal communication has been received to date. We take such allegations seriously and are exploring legal action at our end to protect the integrity of our film, Homebound,” reads the rest of their statement.

Author’s allegations of plagiarising Homebound

In a detailed email to HT on Tuesday, Puja claimed that she has initiated legal action against Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla’s Dharma Productions Private Limited, along with Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, for allegedly plagiarising her 2021 novel Homebound. The Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer is an Oscar contender.

The author claimed to HT that “the producers have not only misappropriated the title of my book, but have also blatantly reproduced substantial portions of my novel in the second half of the film—including its scenes, dialogue, narrative structure, sequence of events, and other creative expressions.”

Homebound was released in theatres on September 26 following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and has now been shortlisted for the Oscars. It is now streaming on Netflix.