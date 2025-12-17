Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa's Homebound makes it to 2026 Oscars shortlist, Karan Johar reacts

Director Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, has been shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Filmmaker Karan Johar is overwhelmed with emotions, and admits that he is unable to articulate his feelings at the moment. Homebound follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives.

Homebound makes it to the Oscar shortlist

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday announced shortlists across 12 categories. When it comes to the international feature film, 15 films have advanced in the category, which will be whittled down to five in the final nominations.

Along with Homebound, other films which have been shortlisted include Argentina’s Belén, Brazil’s The Secret Agent, France’s It Was Just an Accident, Germany’s Sound of Falling, Iraq’s The President’s Cake, Japan’s Kokuho, Jordan’s All That’s Left of You, Norway’s Sentimental Value, Palestine’s Palestine 36, South Korea’s No Other Choice, Spain’s Sirât, Switzerland’s Late Shift, Taiwan’s Left-Handed Girl, and Tunisia’s The Voice of Hind Rajab.

Final nominations in the shortlisted categories will be determined in the coming weeks. The final nominations will be announced on January 22. 2026. Comedian Conan O’Brien will return to host the 98th Academy Awards, which will be held on March 15 next year.

Karan Johar elated

The news of Homebound moving one step ahead in securing a nomination for Oscars 2026 was shared on the official handle of Dharma Movies. Sharing the poster of the film, the post read, “Homebound has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards. We’re deeply grateful for the extraordinary love and support we’ve received from around the world.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has backed the film, also took to Instagram to look back at the journey of Homebound, and give a shoutout to the whole team.

“I am not sure I can articulate how proud, elated and over the moon I am with the journey of #HOMEBOUND… all of us @dharmamovies are privileged to have this proud and important film in our filmography,” Karan wrote.

He added, “Thank you @neeraj.ghaywan for making so many dreams of ours come true… from Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist this has been such an overwhelming journey! Love to the entire cast and crew and teams of this special special film!!!!!!!!! Upwards and onwards…….. #HOMEBOUND streaming now on @netflix_in.”

About Homebound

Homebound follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives, with Janhvi Kapoor adding emotional depth to a story grounded in friendship, duty, and the pressures facing young India.

The film made a grand entry on Netflix on November 21. Homebound has been receiving major accolades across film festivals and award shows. Homebound is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, along with Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar acting as the Executive Producers.

After having its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the film was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's article Taking Amrit Home, also titled (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway).