Conan O’Brien will return as Oscars host in 2026

AP | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 17, 2025 06:13 PM IST

This year was Conan O’Brien’s first time leading Oscars, which attracted its biggest broadcast audience in five years.

Conan O’Brien is returning to the Oscars stage in 2026. The late-night host and comedian will preside over the 98th Academy Awards, set for March 15, the film academy’s leadership said Monday. Also read: Inside Conan O'Brien's heartfelt Oscars gesture of sweet notes and snacks for attendees

Conan O’Brien's Oscars 2025 monologue received mixed reactions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Conan O’Brien's Oscars 2025 monologue received mixed reactions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Conan to be back

“The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech,” O’Brien said in a statement.

This year was O’Brien’s first time leading the show, which attracted its biggest broadcast audience in five years despite the winning movie, “Anora,” being relatively small. An estimated 19.7 million viewers watched the 97th Academy Awards ceremony earlier this month, according to broadcaster ABC, with a big lift among people aged 18 to 49, driven by mobile and laptop watches from younger viewers. It was also the most-watched prime-time entertainment show of 2025.

“Conan’s unique comedic style perfectly captured the moment, and I’m excited to have his talents back onstage next year to helm another indelible performance,” said Craig Erwich, the president of Disney Television Group, in a statement.

What's in store?

Next year O’Brien will also be surrounded by a familiar team, with Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan returning as executive producers of the show and Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney as producers. Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a joint statement that it’s an honour to be working again with the group behind this year’s broadcast.

“This year, they produced a hugely entertaining and visually stunning show that celebrated our nominees and the global film community in the most beautiful and impactful way,” Kramer and Yang said. “Conan was the perfect host — skillfully guiding us through the evening with humour, warmth and reverence.”

The show also succeeded in social media metrics, outperforming both the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl, according to Oscars organizers. This was the first time that the show was streamed live simultaneously on Hulu, which was not without its glitches.

The timing of the announcement of next year's hosting and producing teams — less than a month after this year's Oscars — is unusually early for the Film Academy and ABC.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
