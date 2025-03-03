Inside Conan O'Brien's heartfelt Oscars gesture of sweet notes and snacks for attendees

As the host of the 97th Academy Awards, Conan O'Brien not only entertained the star-studded audience with his signature humour but also touched hearts with a thoughtful and sweet gesture. Alongside his comedic brilliance, Conan surprised attendees with a selection of iconic gifts, but it was the personal, handwritten note he penned to each guest at the Oscars that truly stole the show. Here's a look at the heartwarming gift and message that made the night even more memorable. Conan O'Brien charmed guests at the Oscars 2025 with humour and thoughtful handwritten notes alongside snack boxes. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/AFP)

Also Read: Los Angeles: Magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattles North Hollywood area following Oscars 2025

A look at O’Brien’s gift and note to Oscars attendees

The pictures shared by Ramin Setoodeh from Variety Magazine of the snack box which was hidden under every seat at the Oscars revealed the contents inside. The note read, “Dear star/seat filler, I hope you enjoy these complimentary snacks. I tried my best to include a gummy, but Disney said it was a 'hard pass'. Have a great night, Conan."

The host concluded the note with his signs and drew a small illustration of himself as well at the bottom of the page. Alongside the photo of the snack box he shared, Setoodeh wrote, “There’s a note from Conan under every #Oscars seat with a snack box of water and a pretzel," as reported by The US Sun.

Many netizens reacted to the thoughtful gift by O’Brien to the Oscars attendees as one wrote, “That's actually the cutest thing I've seen today...wow,” while another wrote, “With the same little doodle he's been doing on fan mail since the 90s ohhhh my sweet baby boy.” A third one added, “This is so thoughtful.”

Also Read: What is Adrien Brody’s Net Worth? The Brutalist actor creates history with second Best Actor Oscar win

How much will O’Brien get paid as host for Oscars 2025?

While there has been no official information on what O’Brien will be paid for his job as the host of the Oscars 2025, speculations are being made. The host will likely earn around $15,000 for his role as the emcee of the prestigious event. This figure is in line with what was previously hinted at by Jimmy Kimmel during a 2022 appearance by Wanda Sykes on Jimmy Kimmel Live! While discussing her upcoming stint as a host for the Oscars that year, the conversation led to Kimmel indirectly revealing his own hosting salary.

In a clip posted on YouTube, the comedian revealed, “I got paid $15,000 to host the Oscars. And there was one of me! You know it probably sounds like a lot for one night, but it's months of work leading up to it. You're getting robbed,” as reported by The US Sun.