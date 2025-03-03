What is Adrien Brody’s Net Worth? The Brutalist actor creates history with second Best Actor Oscar win

Adrien Brody on Sunday created a history as he won his second best actor Oscar for playing a character of an immigrant architect in the epic postwar drama “The Brutalist”. Adrien Brody holds the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "The Brutalist" as he attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

The 51-year-old native of New York City had been honored before for “The Pianist.” Back then, he was just 29 years old, making him the youngest winner in the category of best actor.

Brody has collaborated with a long list of high-profile directors, including Woody Allen, Barry Levinson, Terrence Malick, Roman Polanski, Peter Jackson, Spike Lee and Steven Soderbergh.

He has acted in commercials such as “King Kong” and “Predators.” His forthcoming films include “Emperor,” a medieval action epic.

What we know about Adrien Brody’s net worth

Adrien Brody, who won praise from critics for his impactful performance in “The Brutalist,” has a wealth of assets that match the caliber of his movies. Even though his net worth fluctuated, records from 2025 indicate that it ranged from $10 million to an astounding $40 million, as per several reports, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Brody's career includes not just his film accomplishments but also a varied strategy for accumulating fortune through well-timed endorsements and investments.

Brody has picked roles over the years that strike a mix between artistic excellence and commercial appeal. He has appeared in critically regarded Wes Anderson films, Arthur Miller in “Blonde” (2022), and blockbusters like "King Kong" (2005), for which he made an estimated $10 million.

In addition to his work in film, Brody has increased his wealth through fashion partnerships and high-paying brand sponsorships. Brody has used his popularity to negotiate agreements that have greatly increased his financial position as the face of high-end labels like Prada, Bulgari, and H&M.

One of Brody's most significant purchases was the $650,000 he paid for a 19th-century castle in Cleveland, New York, in 2007. This purchase demonstrates Brody's interest in unusual real estate acquisitions. He owns several properties both domestically and overseas.