Best Picture Anora to Best Actor Adrien Brody's The Brutalist: Where to watch this year's Oscar winners

The Oscars 2025 marked big wins and many firsts. Anora, The Brutalist and Emilia Perez were the biggest winners on Sunday night. Wondering where you can watch which movie? Read on: Mikey Madison won Best Actress for Anora. (HT_PRINT)

Anora

Mikey Madison holds the Oscar for the Best Actress for "Anora" and producer Alex Coco pose with the Oscar for Best Picture for "Anora".(REUTERS)

Anora won five Academy Awards on Sunday, including the coveted best picture Oscar. The movie's 25-year-old star, Mikey Madison, was named best actress. The film also won best director for Sean Baker and trophies for original screenplay and editing.

Anora is the story of a New York sex worker who gets a chance at a new life when she marries a wealthy Russian client on a whim.

Where to watch: Anora is available to rent on Zee5 for ₹129.

The Brutalist

US actor Adrien Brody attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Adrien Brody clinched his second Oscar for best actor, winning Sunday for his role as a visionary Hungarian architect in “ The Brutalist ” and solidifying his legacy as one of Hollywood's most compelling talents.

Brody took home best actor at the 97th Academy Awards for his powerful portrayal of Lázló Tóth, who escapes the Holocaust and sails to the United States to find his American Dream. The film spans 30 years in the life of Tóth, a fictional character whose unorthodox designs challenged societal norms, and his relentless pursuit of artistic integrity.

Where to watch: The Brutalist had a theatrical release in India on February 28.

Dune 2

Timothee Chalamet attends the Oscars show at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. Richard Harbaugh/AMPAS/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO MARKETING OR ADVERTISING IS PERMITTED WITHOUT THE PRIOR CONSENT OF A.M.P.A.S AND MUST BE DISTRIBUTED AS SUCH. THIS PICTURE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(via REUTERS)

Denis Villenueve's sci-fi epic won Best Visual Effects and Best Sound trophies. The film stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya as leads in the story about a post-apocalyptic world ruled and run by unimaginable powers.

Where to watch: The movie is available on JioHotstar.

Emilia Perez

Zoe Saldana, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "Emilia Perez," attends the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher/Invision/AP)

Zoe Saldana won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar, her first, for her role in Netflix’s Spanish-language film Emilia Perez, in which she plays a lawyer called Rita who helps a Mexican drug lord change gender. The film, which had led the Oscar nominations with 13, did not emerge as a leader on the night, with only two wins, after one of its stars, Karla Sofia Gascon, made headlines over historic social media posts.

The film also won Best Original Song for El Mal.

Wicked

Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande perform "Defying Gravity" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Best Costume Design and Best Production Design went to Wicked. Wicked brings the smash-hit Broadway musical about the formative years of the Wizard of Oz villain to the big screen.

It is the biggest blockbuster on the list, with a whopping $730 million box office worldwide.

Voters may wait for the second and final installment to honor this lavish adaptation.

But that won't stop stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo from bringing the house down with a much-hyped live musical Oscars performance.

Where to watch: Available for rent at ₹99 on Prime Video.