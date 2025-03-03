Conan O’Brien's Oscars 2025 monologue receives mixed reactions, ‘So deeply unfunny’

The Oscars 2025 is being hosted by Conan O’Brien, and airing live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. O'Brien made quite an entrance at the 97th Academy Awards, emerging from Demi Moore's split-open back in a skit spoofing The Substance, her film. Conan O’Brien's Oscars 2025 monologue receives mixed reactions (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

O’Brien’s monologue was filled with his usual sarcastic humour, but has left fans divided. He joked about the Oscars, Hollywood’s biggest night “which starts at 4 in the afternoon.” He even poked fun at himself, saying, “I know what you’re thinking: ‘Did Conan not have work done? Seriously. He looks his age.’” He also took a dig at Netflix for having price increases. After not getting a standing ovation, O’Brien jokingly asked the audience to sit down.

O’Brien addressed the controversy around Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón’s offensive social media posts. “Little fact for you: ‘Anora’ uses the F-word 479 times,” O’Brien said. “That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist.”

Pitching up his voice, O’Brien then imitated Gascón’s reps, “You tweeted WHAT?!” He then danced around the stage.

Gascón appeared to be pretty much in on the joke, making prayer hands. “Karla, if you’re going to tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel,” O’Brien joked.

O’Brien also had some movie-specific one-liners to make the audience laugh. “If you haven’t seen ‘Conclave,’ its logline is: A movie about the Catholic Church, but don’t worry,” he said.

At another point, O’Brien said, “Another movie nominated for best picture is ‘I’m Still Here.’ Incredible film. It’s about a woman who forges ahead alone after her husband goes missing. When my wife saw it, she called it the feel-good movie of the year.”

O’Brien's monologue received mixed responses on social media. While some called him “the best host the oscars have had in years” and some praised him for the Gascón jokes, others declared that he was “not funny.” Take a look: