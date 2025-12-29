Sitara matches dad Mahesh Babu's style as they fly out on New Year's Eve vacation with Namrata Shirodkar, Gautam. Watch

Actor Mahesh Babu is on a break from shooting for his upcoming film, SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. He was spotted leaving Hyderabad on Monday with his wife, former actor and model Namrata Shirodkar, and their children Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni. The family will ring in New Year’s Eve on a vacation. Mahesh Babu, Sitara, Gautam and Namrata Shirodkar were spotted heading on a vacation as 2025 ends.(Instagram/Artistrybuzz)

Mahesh Babu jets off for vacation ahead of New Year

A paparazzo posted a video on Monday, taken at Hyderabad airport, that saw Mahesh flying out of the city. The actor is seen dressed in a blue T-shirt, a brown jacket, and jeans, wearing sunglasses and his trademark cap. Sitara seems to match dad Mahesh’s look in a white T-shirt with a cap and sunglasses on. Gautam and Namrata can also be seen in the video, all smiles as the family heads on a vacation ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Reacting to the video, fans thought the Ghattamaneni family looked gorgeous together. One fan wrote, “Vadey kadhu ra vadi family motham andham ni aadhar card ra (Not just him, his whole family is stunning).” Another wrote, “Girl fan's be like :- em unnadra BABU (He looks so good).” Then there were those, excited for his upcoming film, with one writing, “We are waiting for the destruction you will create brother.” Another wrote, “kaniyi anna nuvu. mali elago August lone ga update (You do your thing, brother, anyway, the next update will come only in August).”

About Varanasi

Varanasi will be Mahesh Babu’s next film after the 2024 Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram. The film went on floors quietly in January this year, but Mahesh began training for it in 2024. It was only officially announced in November at a grand event held in Hyderabad. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran also star in the action-adventure film, which will be released in theatres for Sankranthi 2027.