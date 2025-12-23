Mahesh Babu's Kalaripayattu trainer for Varanasi spills the beans about the star, reveals why he trained in martial arts

A Kalaripayattu trainer from Hyderabad, by the name of Hari Krishna, surprised everyone when he revealed on social media that Mahesh Babu had trained with him in the ancient martial arts form of Kalaripayattu for his upcoming film, Varanasi. Given how tight-lipped director SS Rajamouli has been about it all, it’s no surprise when Hari tells Hindustan Times in an interview, “I had trained Mahesh sir last year but was asked not to reveal it then.” Talking to us, he breaks down the training the Tollywood star went through for over two months. Mahesh Babu trained under Hari Krishna in Hyderabad last year for Varanasi.

Surprised to receive the call from Nassar for Mahesh Babu

Hari runs a martial arts academy in KPHB and has been teaching Kalaripayattu there for three years, having practised it for over six years. The Taekwondo black belt holder says he trained actor Aadarsh Balakrishna for eight months in the martial art form from Kerala. “He would come to the academy to train on and off for months…I think Rajamouli sir’s team got my contact from him,” he says. When veteran actor Nassar called him last year to ask him if he would train a superstar, Hari says he didn’t know it would be Mahesh. “Never thought my journey would lead me here,” he says.

Training Mahesh Babu in Ashta Vadivu

Hari trained Mahesh over a span of two months, sometimes at Rajamouli’s office, sometimes at the star’s home. “I did not give him any weapon training; most of it was for his body agility,” says the trainer, adding, “The Ashta Vadivu (eight animal stances) will help improve his postures. He had watched YouTube videos beforehand, so he knew what he was in for. He also had some good knowledge about fitness in general. The initial plan was for me to train him for two months, but he liked it so much, he extended it by a few days.”

Mahesh learning more martial art forms for Varanasi

In fact, Hari reveals that Mahesh trained in more martial arts forms before heading to set for Varanasi in January this year. “Kalaripayattu was only one of the many he is now trained in. From what I know, the film will not have scenes of Mahesh sir practising the martial arts explicitly, but it is to make him more agile and flexible for whatever is planned,” he says. Nonetheless, the trainer says he walks away with a good experience from it all. “I am almost half his age, but he remained so respectful and followed everything I instructed him to do,” he rounds off.

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is slated for release for Sankranthi 2027.