Nassar says son called for Vijay instead of his parents after waking from a 14-day coma: ‘He did not say amma or appa’

Actor Nassar got candid in a recent interview while talking about why actor Vijay was an important part of his life. Talking to Madan Gowri, the actor recollected how his son woke up from a 14-day coma and called out for Vijay instead of them. (Also Read: Tamil DC fans draw parallels between Krypto's shot from Superman teaser and this scene from Vijay's Leo) Vijay even met Nassar's son once he found out about the incident.

‘Vijay plays an important role in our lives’

Nassar spoke in the interview about how his son Noorul Hassan Faizal likes Vijay a lot. He stated that he is a ‘massive fan’ of Vijay and that he even met the actor and shared his fondness for him.

The actor then stated that his son was once in a coma for 14 days for unspecified reasons. “He was unconscious for 14 days, in a coma and was taken to Singapore for treatment. When he woke up, he didn’t say amma (mother) or appa (father); he said Vijay. He has a friend by that name, so we were happy his memory was intact. But my son didn’t recognise his friend when he met him; he looked at him blankly,” he said.

When the family was confused, Nassar says his wife - who is a psychologist - understood which Vijay their son was referring to and showed him a picture of the actor. Nassar recollects how his son’s ‘eyes brightened’, so they decided to play Vijay's movies and songs to jog his memory.

“When Vijay found out, he asked if he could meet my son. He insisted even when we told him it was okay. He met him not once but many times. He would spend time with him, and he even gifted him a ukelele because he knows he plays guitar. So, of course, he plays a very important role in my life…my Faizal’s life,” he said.

Upcoming work

Vijay was last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time, one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. He will soon star in H Vinoth’s yet-to-be-titled project, which might be his last before he enters politics. Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also star in it.