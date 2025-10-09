Did you know Rishab Shetty trained for 2 years in Kalaripayattu to play a warrior in Kantara Chapter 1?

Rishab Shetty is basking in the success of Kantara Chapter 1. The prequel to the 2022 release has already broken box office records since its release last Friday. It seems that the actor did not leave any stone unturned to ensure he looked the part of a warrior in the film. He trained in the ancient martial art of Kalaripayattu under Vipindas Gurukkal at Athma Kalari, as shared by the Instagram account of Athma Kalari Village. (Also read: Kantara Chapter 1 makers urge fans not to imitate Daiva characters in public: ‘Such acts amount to trivialising…’) Kantara Chapter 1 released in theatres on October 2.

Rishab's training for Kantara Chapter 1

In a picture shared by the training centre, Rishab can be seen lying on the ground, facing above. A member from the centre stretched his right leg above while another pressed his left leg on the ground. The caption read, “Witness the warrior behind Kantara! Rishab Shetty trained for 2 intense years at Athma Kalari, under Vipindas Gurukkal, enduring pain, injuries, and daily treatments — yet never gave up. Every bruise, every drop of sweat turned into pure art on screen. True dedication. True warrior spirit. Hat’s off, sir @rishabshettyofficial.”

In a second post on the account, Rishab was seen at the centre with two other members. The caption read, “He’s not just an actor — he’s a storyteller, a visionary, and the soul behind a cinematic revolution. From Kantara to Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty continues to inspire us with the courage to tell stories rooted in tradition, truth, and raw power. Here’s to the man who brings folklore to life. From the kalari floor to the silver screen, gratitude for witnessing this incredible transformation. Forever grateful for the journey that taught him kalaripayattu, and today the world celebrates his success.”

About Kantara Chapter 1

Set during the Kadamba dynasty in Karnataka, Kantara Chapter 1 explores the region’s cultural heritage. Rishab plays Berme, a warrior from Kantara, a hamlet that is at odds with the neighbouring Kadamba kingdom.

The film has been released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English. Apart from Rishab, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.