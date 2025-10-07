Kantara Chapter 1 makers urge fans not to imitate Daiva characters in public: ‘Such acts amount to trivialising…’

Actor Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 is making a mark at the box office, even as it continues to earn rave reviews from fans across social media. A few days ago, a video had surfaced on social media showing a fan dressed as a Daiva entering a Tamil Nadu theatre. There were also some fans who performed a scene from the film outside the theatre. On Tuesday, Hombale Films issued an official statement to urge fans to stop imitating the Daiva characters from the movie as they are not intended for ‘performance or casual mimicry.’ (Also read: Internet divided as fan dresses up as Daiva during Kantara Chapter 1 screening: ‘Don't spoil it by mocking it’) Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is doing great numbers at the box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 makers share official statement

The statement that was shared on the X account of Hombale Films, began: “To the cinephiles and the global audience, Dhaivaradhane stands as a profound symbol of faith and cultural pride within Tulunadu, the coastal region of Karnataka. Our films, Kantara and Kantara Chapter-1, were created with the purpose of respectfully portraying this devotion and celebrating the glory of the Daivas . We have strived tirelessly to ensure that the profound respect and unwavering devotion central to Dhaivaradhane were honoured, successfully spreading the significance and heritage of the Tulu soil with the world.”

They added, "We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming positive response. However, we have observed that certain individuals have been imitating the Daiva characters from the movie and engaging in inappropriate behaviour in public spaces and gatherings."

‘Such acts amount to trivialising our belief system’

It went on to add, "Dhaivaradhane or Daiva worship, as featured in our film, is rooted in deep spiritual tradition and is not intended for performance or casual mimicry. Such acts amount to trivialising our belief system and deeply hurt the religious sentiments and faith of the Tulu community. Hombale Films therefore makes a strong and sincere appeal to the public and audiences to refrain from any act that involves imitating, mimicking, or trivializing the Daiva personas—whether in cinema halls or in public places.

The sacred nature of Dhaivaradhane must always be upheld. We urge all citizens to recognize the spiritual importance of these portrayals and act responsibly, ensuring that the devotion we sought to celebrate is never compromised or treated lightly. We appreciate your continued support and cooperation in preserving the sanctity of this invaluable cultural heritage."

Set during the Kadamba dynasty in Karnataka, Kantara Chapter 1 explores the region’s cultural heritage. The film has been released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English. Apart from Rishab, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. It was released in cinemas on October 2.