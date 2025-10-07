Search
Tue, Oct 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 6 (updated live): Rishab Shetty film crosses 270 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Updated on: Oct 07, 2025 06:21 pm IST

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 6 (updated live): Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah star in the film.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 6 (updated live): Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is proving to be a huge success at the box office. The Kannada film, written and directed by Rishab Shetty and backed by Hombale Films, had a great opening during Dussehra and is now holding up very well during the weekdays. Let us take a look at how it performed on its first Tuesday at the box office in India. (Also read: KL Rahul reviews Kantara Chapter 1, says he's ‘blown away’ by Rishab Shetty's film: ‘All heart’)

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 6 (updated live): Rishab Shetty directed and plays the lead in the prequel of Kantara.
Kantara Chapter 1 box office update at 6 PM

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Kantara Chapter 1 collected 16.67 crore by 6 PM on Tuesday, bringing its total collection after six days to 273.17 crore. The film is expected to reach the 300 crore mark by Wednesday.

Although the collections of Tuesday signify that Kantara Chapter 1 saw a dip on weekdays, it is expected, given that it is a weekday. The opening day number for the film was at 61.85 crore. However, the film has managed to maintain its momentum quite well, thanks to the strong word-of-mouth reviews shared by several industry members.

About Kantara Chapter 1

It is a prequel to the 2022 hit Kannada film Kantara. Rishab, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram play the lead roles in it. The prequel is set a thousand years before the events of the film. It tells the story of a tribal man named Berme (Rishab) who strives for autonomy for the people of Kantara. Prince Kulashekara (Gulshan) wants to control the land and its people, forcing Berme to fight back.

It received positive reviews upon release, with special attention paid to Rishab's performance and the visual effects. It has collected 370 crore worldwide in its first five days of release.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
