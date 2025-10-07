KL Rahul reviews Kantara Chapter 1, says he's ‘blown away’ by Rishab Shetty's film: ‘All heart’

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is ‘blown away’ by Rishab Shetty’s latest Kannada film, Kantara Chapter 1. He took to Instagram stories to share his review of the film, hailing it for accurately representing the traditions and people of Mangaluru. Here’s what he said. KL Rahul was all praise for Kantara Chapter 1, starring and directed by Rishab Shetty.

KL Rahul’s review of Kantara Chapter 1

Rahul posted a picture of the title card of Kantara Chapter 1 on his Instagram stories. He shared that he watched the film and was impressed by it. His review read, “Just watched Kantara. Blown away by the magic @rishabshettyofficial has created yet again. All heart and beautifully represents the people and the belief of mangaluru. (folded hands and heart emojis).” Rishab re-shared Rahul’s review on his Instagram stories and showed his appreciation with two heart emojis.

A screengrab of KL Rahul and Rishab Shetty's Instagram stories.

KL Rahul’s love for Kantara

This is not the first time Rahul has expressed his love for Kantara. In April this year, when the Delhi Capitals won an IPL match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium, the cricketer took off his helmet, slammed his bat to the ground and drew a circle with it to mark his territory. He later also thumped his chest and pointed towards the ground and his jersey, indicating the stadium was his territory.

Later, he revealed that the moment was inspired by the 2022 hit Kantara. His father-in-law, actor Suniel Shetty, also commented on the moment when he appeared in the commentary box of a later IPL match, stating he ‘loved’ it.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 is directed by Rishab and produced by Hombale Films. It is a prequel to the 2022 hit Kannada film Kantara. Rishab, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram play the lead roles in it. The film received good reviews upon release and has collected ₹370 crore worldwide in its first five days of release.