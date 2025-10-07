Search
Tue, Oct 07, 2025
Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 5: Rishab Shetty's juggernaut beats Pushpa The Rise, makes 370 cr

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Oct 07, 2025 02:08 pm IST

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 5: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram headline the Kannada film. 

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 5: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 was released in theatres on 2 October amid high expectations. The film that had the biggest weekend opening in Karnataka has crossed the 370 crore mark worldwide and is expected to surpass the collections of the first Kantara film.

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 5: Rishab Shetty in a still from the Kannada film.

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office

Kantara Chapter 1 had a net domestic collection of 255.75 crore and a gross collection of 307 crore in India. Adding the 63 crore ($7 million) from overseas, the film has registered a worldwide gross of 370 crore in its first five days of release.

These numbers indicate that it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Sukumar’s Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, which grossed 350.1 crore worldwide. The prequel to Kantara is also expected to surpass the collections of the first film, the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, which had grossed 407.82 crore worldwide during its lifetime.

While that number seems reachable, it remains to be seen if Kantara Chapter 1 can beat Prashanth Neel’s Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2’s 1215 crore haul.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, which was also directed by Rishab and starred him in the lead role. Hombale Films produced both the movies. Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah also star in the film set in pre-colonial Karnataka, which delves deeper into the Bhuta Kola tradition.

The prequel tells the story of a tribal man named Berme (Rishab) who strives for autonomy for the people of Kantara. Prince Kulashekara (Gulshan) bristles at the very thought, forcing Berme to fight back. Rukmini plays Princess Kanakavathi, and Jayaram plays King Rajashekara in the film. Kantara Chapter 1 ends up teasing more stories from the world of Kantara.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
