Fans hail Rukmini Vasanth's performance in Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1: ‘She leaves a lasting impact’

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has received a bumper response from fans on its release day. One of the most-awaited releases of the year, the prequel to Kantara, has already smashed box office records. While many viewers praised the direction and writing of Rishab Shetty, there were also several fans who hailed the performance of actor Rukmini Vasanth- calling her a scene-stealer in the film. Rukmini stars as Kanakavathi in the film, whose character goes through a transformation in the second half. (Also read: Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Rishab Shetty film continues golden run, crosses ₹80 crore) Rukmini Vasanth's character goes through a transformation in Kantara Chapter 1.

Fans hail Rukmini's performance

A viewer who saw the film wrote on X, “Rukmini Vasanth truly shines in #kantarachapter1 . Her grace, expressions & depth of acting bring so much soul to the story. Subtle yet powerful she leaves a lasting impact every time she’s on screen.” "The real twist of #KantaraChapter1? Rukmini Vasanth’s Kanakavathi. She walks in softly but leaves you shaken with her power," said a fan on X.

Another said, “Rukmini Vasanth – Unexpected role (fire emoticons). Especially in the climax… she is an absolute banger.” A post read, “We could actually feel she has some supernatural power in her. What a twist in the second half.” Another fan said, “In movie your acting has reached a great high what a performance absolutely topnotch.”

About Kantara

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the original Kantara was a sleeper hit, earning over ₹400 crore worldwide on a ₹15 crore budget. The prequel - Kantara Chapter 1 - is set a thousand years before the events of the film. Apart from Rishab in the lead, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah.