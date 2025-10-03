Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Rishab Shetty film continues golden run, crosses 80 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: After a bumper opening on Dusshera, Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1 has kept up the momentum on Friday as well. The film saw the expected dip on Friday, a working day after the festive release day, but still managed to pull in good crowds throughout the day Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty is back with a prequel to his 2022 hit.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office update

A prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, this Rishab Shetty-starrer opened at ₹60 crore net in India on Thursday. Of this, ₹18 crore came from the Kannada version, while ₹19 crore came from the Hindi-dubbed version. The Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions of the film also did well on the opening day, making it a pan-India success on day 1 itself. But for it to be truly a box office success in the long run, Kantara Chapter 1 needed to hold on to that momentum on Friday.

According to Sacnilk, by 5 PM on Friday, the film has added ₹20.56 crore net in domestic collections, taking its India haul to ₹80.56 crore. This makes Kantara Chapter 1 already the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of the year. It is now closing in on Su From So, which earned ₹92 crore net in India last month. Kantara Chapter 1 should aim to surpass that by Saturday, if not Friday itself.

Trade experts say that Kantara Chapter 1 has done well overseas too, bringing home approximately $2 million from outside India. Its worldwide gross on day 1 was approximately ₹90 crore.

All about Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the original Kantara was a sleeper hit, earning over ₹400 crore worldwide on a ₹15 crore budget. The prequel - Kantara Chapter 1 - is set a thousand years before the events of the film. Apart from Rishab in the lead, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah.