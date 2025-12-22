Mahesh Babu trains in ancient martial art Kalaripayattu for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi; trainer calls actor ‘inspiring’

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu is busy shooting the biggest film of his career – SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The actor recently trained in the ancient martial art of Kalaripayattu for his role as Rudhra, and the trainer described him as ‘deeply inspiring’. (Also Read: James Cameron wants to shoot scenes for SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka's Varanasi: ‘I can get some 2nd unit shots’) Mahesh Babu will play the lead in SS Rajamouli's time travel adventure film Varanasi. (AP)

Mahesh Babu trains in Kalaripayattu for Varanasi

Kalaripayattu trainer Hari Krish from Hyderabad took to his Instagram to post a picture with Mahesh and describe his experience of working with him. He wrote on one picture, “I never thought my journey would lead me to train a global star of Indian cinema on Kalaripayattu.”

He then revealed that the star he had trained was Mahesh, writing, “Feeling proud and truly blessed to have trained @urstrulymahesh sir in the ancient martial art of Kalaripayattu. His lifestyle, aura, and hospitality are deeply inspiring.” The trainer also tagged actor Nasser and director Rajamouli, writing, “Immense gratitude to @nasser_unmasked sir for the opportunity and @ssrajamouli sir for his acceptance.”

What is Kalaripayattu?

For the uninitiated, Kalaripayattu is one of the world’s oldest martial arts, originating from the state of Kerala. It combines physical training, spiritual discipline, and unique combat techniques, known for its animal-inspired postures, fluid movements, and the use of traditional weapons such as swords and sticks. The art form was famously explored in films such as Commando (2013), Baaghi (2016), and Kantara: Chapter 1 (2025).

About Varanasi

Varanasi is Rajamouli’s next project after the blockbuster RRR (2022), which won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan film found fans among filmmakers like James Cameron and Steven Spielberg. Varanasi, slated for release during Sankranti 2027, features Mahesh as Rudhra, Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha. The film’s first glimpse hints at being an adventure film that doesn’t just span across continents, but also across time.