Mahesh Babu twins in red with daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni during Christmas celebrations with family. See pic

Actor Mahesh Babu took a pause from his hectic work commitments to ring in Christmas with his family including his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. A picture from the actor’s intimate celebration has since surfaced on social media, offering fans a glimpse into the family’s festive moments. At the moment, Mahesh Babu is busy with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi.

Mahesh Babu’s Christmas time with family

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar rang in Christmas with their family and close friends. On Friday, Namrata took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse from the intimate gathering, capturing a moment of the entire family coming together for the festivities.

The celebrity couple is seen posing with their family members and friends in a beautifully decorated home, with a glowing Christmas tree and twinkling lights in the background. For the evening, Mahesh kept it simple in a casual red tee and jeans, while Namrata is seen sitting in the picture in an all black attire. Namrata is sitting alongside her daughter who beams with joy in the picture in a red dress.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Namrata shared the rare photo, writing, “The big celebration family". She followed it up with a bunch of selfies with her friends from the festive evening.

Namrata's Insta Story.

“Festive glow, family warmth & SuperStar Grace,” one fan wrote while sharing the photo of the family on X, formerly known as Twitter, with another sharing, “Superstar @urstrulyMahesh and family lit up Christmas with love, laughter, and joy.”

Mahesh and Namrata have been married since February 2005. They welcomed their first child, Gautam, in 2006 and Sitara in 2012.

Mahesh‘s upcoming work

Mahesh was last seen in the 2024 Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram, which received a mixed response. He is now shooting for SS Rajamouli’s much-hyped film Varanasi with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as his co-stars. The film’s title and first glimpse were launched in a massive event held at Hyderabad. It will be released in theatres for Sankranthi 2027.