Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni alerts fans to her impersonators on social media: ‘Please be cautious’

Sitara Ghattamaneni, the 13-year-old daughter of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, has issued a public warning about fake social media accounts being created in her name. The teenager took to Instagram on Tuesday to alert fans and followers, urging them to remain cautious. Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Mahesh Babu, warns fans about fake social media accounts impersonating her.

Sitara asked fans to be cautious

In a statement shared on her official Instagram handle, Sitara wrote: “Beware of fake accounts. It has come to my notice that several fake and spam accounts are being created under my name. I would like to clarify to all my friends, family, and well-wishers that I am only active on Instagram. This is my only official account and the only medium through which I connect. I am not present on any other social media platforms. Please be cautious and avoid engaging with any other accounts claiming to be me.”

This is not the first time the family has addressed this issue. Last year, Namrata Shirodkar had also shared an official statement warning fans about impersonators using Sitara’s name to run fraudulent accounts. At the time, the Madhapur police, in coordination with Mahesh Babu’s team, launched an investigation into a cybercrime case involving the impersonation of Sitara on Instagram.

The official statement then revealed that an unidentified individual had been posing as Sitara, sending fake trading and investment links to users. Authorities had advised the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, with efforts underway to trace the culprit.

Sitara's social media presence

Sitara, who enjoys significant popularity online, boasts 2.2 million followers on Instagram. Known for sharing dance reels, videos, and personal moments, she frequently connects with her audience through her verified account. While she has expressed interest in acting, she has yet to make her film debut. She has modelled for a few ads, including two with her father Mahesh.