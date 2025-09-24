Mirai producer pulls Teja Sajja film from screens ‘out of respect’ for Pawan Kalyan; makes way for OG

Sujeeth’s gangster film They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles, will be released in theatres on 25 September with paid premieres on 24 September at 10 PM. Producer of recent release Mirai has decided to temporarily pull his film from theatres ‘out of respect’ for Pawan. Pawan Kalyan plays Ojas Gambheera in Sujeeth's gangster film They Call Him OG.

Mirai pulled from theatres for OG premiere and day 1

To ensure that Pawan’s film OG gets a good opening with the maximum number of screens, producer TG Vishwa Prasad has pulled Mirai from screens for a show on Wednesday and all day Thursday.

Producer SKN announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Vishwa has agreed to pull Mirai from screens, writing, “Out of respect for #PawanKalyan garu #Mirai #TheRajaSaab producer @vishwaprasadtg garu decided to allocate many MIRAI screens to #TheyCallHimOG on 25th September, 2025. From 26th September, MIRAI will be available in those screens. Lovely gesture.”

For the unversed, Mirai, starring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj, collected ₹140.08 crore worldwide in 12 days of its release.

Producer Bunny Vas requests distributors to screen OG

Producer Bunny Vas also put out a tweet, requesting distributors of the film, Little Hearts, to give screens to OG if possible, writing, “So far, we have cooperated for #OG. Now, for the premiere shows of #TheyCallHimOG across all #LittleHearts theatres...This is a request to our #LittleHearts distributors..please cooperate and ensure maximum support for the OG premieres. Let’s celebrate our Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu in full glory.”

Bunny Vas Entertainments is one of the film's distributors. Little Hearts, starring Mouli Tanuj and Shivani Nagaram, collected ₹38.25 crore worldwide in the 17 days since its release.

OG is directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya for DVV Entertainment. The film sees music composed by Thaman S. Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj also play key roles in it.