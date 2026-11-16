Chiranjeevi takes a stand against AI misuse and digital impersonation of actors, submits memo to union ministry after meeting Amit Shah
Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan had hosted union minister Amit Shah at their Hyderabad home earlier this month. They discussed the impact of AI misuse.
Earlier this month, actors Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan hosted union minister Amit Shah at their Hyderabad home. The duo met with the minister to discuss the impact of AI misuse and digital impersonation on the film and television industry. On Monday, upon the minister’s advice, Chiranjeevi took a stand against AI misuse and submitted a memorandum to the union ministry. He also hoped that the concerns would be taken into consideration.
(Also Read: VFX expert Arun Kumar calls for law to mandate bold labelling of AI on social media amid Janhvi Kapoor, Keerthy Suresh flagging misuse | HT Exclusive)
Chiranjeevi submits memo in AI misuse, digital impersonation
On Saturday, Chiranjeevi met union minister Kishan Reddy and submitted a memo on AI misuse and related issues, on Amit Shah’s advice. Posting the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, the actor wrote, “Following my recent meeting with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji and as advised by him, I have submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Shri @kishanreddybjp garu, addressed to the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, seeking stronger safeguards against AI misuse, deepfakes and digital impersonation.”
“Grateful to Shri Kishan Reddy garu for his assurance to coordinate with the concerned ministries and take these concerns forward,” he further wrote, hoping the concerns are taken into consideration, adding, “Protecting the dignity, identity and creative rights of artists, alongside the safety of every citizen, is a shared responsibility. Technology should enhance creativity, not destroy dignity. #UniteAgainstDigitalAbuse.”
What Chiranjeevi’s memorandum against AI misuse says
Chiranjeevi called for urgent, stronger legal safeguards against AI-generated deepfakes, digital impersonation, and the misuse of the identity, likeness, and creative content of those in the film and TV industry. The memo addressed to Amit Shah details their meeting on November 2, with Chiranjeevi highlighting concerns about AI misuse.
“As mentioned to you Sir, in recent times abuse of Al has emerged as a matter of serious concern affecting the dignity, reputation, privacy and professional rights of artists and other members of the Indian film and television industries. Undoubtedly, the rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence has opened extraordinary opportunities for creativity and innovation,” reads Chiranjeevi’s memo, adding, “However, its misuse through deepfake technology, unauthorised digital impersonation, voice cloning, fabricated videos and manipulated audiovisual content has created an alarming situation.”
Chiranjeevi also flagged concern as such morphed content hurts identities and reputations built by artistes, sometimes over decades. “Artists who have dedicated decades to building their identities and reputations are increasingly vulnerable to having their faces, voices, performances and creative works digitally reproduced or manipulated without their knowledge or consent. Such misuse can cause serious reputational damage, emotional distress, financial exploitation and loss of public trust. It can destroy lives and reputations built over decades of hard work within seconds. It is an extremely time sensitive problem. Hence we request a time bound remedy,” reads his note.
What Chiranjeevi urges from the union ministry
Chiranjeevi also submitted suggestions for government perusal, which read, “Protection of Identity and Likeness: Establish clear legal safeguards against unauthorised commercial or malicious use of an individual's face, voice, image, likeness and identifiable characteristics through Al technologies.”
He also suggested, “Mandatory Consent: Require explicit and informed consent before digitally reproducing or modifying a person / artist's identity, voice or performance, subject to appropriate legal exceptions,” and “Strict Penalties: Provide effective civil and criminal remedies, proportionate penalties and appropriate enforcement measures against malicious deepfake creation, circulation, impersonation, exploitation and defamatory misuse.”
This comes after several South Indian actors such as Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna, Rukmini Vasanth, Sreeleela, Janhvi Kapoor, Sunainaa, and more fell prey to AI misuse and flagged it on social media.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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