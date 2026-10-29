Chiranjeevi makes Netflix debut with Megaverse, chat show celebrating Telugu cinema; filming begins

Megastar Chiranjeevi is coming to Netflix for the first time with his new talk show Megaverse, which celebrates the people and stories behind Telugu cinema. After entertaining audiences for decades and becoming one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable stars, the actor is now set to connect with fans in a new way, away from his familiar big-screen roles. Chiranjeevi goes beyond the big screen with Netflix debut Megaverse, a talk show rooted in Telugu cinema.

Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse takes viewers into the world of Telugu cinema The show promises conversations, personal anecdotes and a glimpse of the personality that has made Chiranjeevi a favourite across generations. Known for his charm, humour and effortless screen presence, the actor will bring the same energy to this new format, giving viewers a chance to see a side of him they may not have seen before.

The show will look at the legacy of Telugu cinema through the stars and stories that have shaped its journey. With Chiranjeevi leading the way, it aims to offer an intimate look at the industry, drawing on his own experiences and his longstanding association with films. Netflix shared the announcement on Thursday along with the caption which read, “Mass ki grammar, style ki definition. Megastar is here. 👑❤️ Watch Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse, coming soon, Only on Netflix.”

The official synopsis reads, “A celebration of the legacy, legends and larger-than-life stories of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse promises a distinctive, intimate window into the world of the icons who have shaped its illustrious journey. At its heart is Megastar Chiranjeevi, whose passion for cinema and deep-rooted connection with its people serve as the show’s emotional anchor.”