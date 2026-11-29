Shah Rukh attended the launch of a track from his film "King" on Friday in Mumbai, where he was joined by Karan Johar. The track is titled "Daddy Cool" and is sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The actor addressed the audience and said the film is filled with action and drama and has some "good points".

New Delhi, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan says the logic in "King" can go haywire but assures the star-studded film is a commercial entertainer.

"It is a film which has lots of drama, lots and lots of action. You guys have already heard the songs. There are lots of stars in the film, and if I start counting, we will be banned for over-consumption. There are so many of them. I'm not naming them," the actor said.

The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Marflix Pictures. It is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has earlier collaborated with the actor on "Pathaan", which released in 2023. "Directed by Siddharth Anand, who has made some wonderful films with me, and I hope that you all enjoy. It is a good film, and you'll have fun. It's a commercial film, so logic can go haywire . But beyond all of that, there are some very good points in the film," he added.

"King" also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan. It reunites the actor with Deepika, whose earlier collaborations include films such as "Chennai Express", "Pathaan" and "Jawan", among others. "King" also serves as the first collaboration for the actor with Suhana. Suhana made her acting debut with "The Archies" in 2023.

The film will release in theatres on December 24 and revolves around a skilled assassin who navigates the criminal underworld and mentors a female apprentice against dangerous adversaries.

Shah Rukh is returning to the screen after a gap of three years. The superstar had three theatrical releases in 2023, "Pathaan", "Jawan" and "Dunki". "Jawan" emerged as the highest grosser of the year. The film earned over ₹1000 crore at the global box office.

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