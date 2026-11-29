Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha
Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor go gaga over Kareena Kapoor's look for King song Daddy Cool in new BTS pics, Suhana Khan calls her unbelievable
Kareena Kapoor stunned in the outfits styled by Rhea Kapoor for the special dance number in King, where she reunited with Shah Rukh Khan.
The new song from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King, Daddy Cool, was released a day ago and it has already become a hit. The peppy dance track features Kareena Kapoor, who reunited with Shah Rukh after a gap of 15 years. Kareena's dance and vibe in the song has also been praised by fans and viewers alike, as the actor has done a dance number after several years.
Kareena's look
On Sunday, designer Rhea Kapoor shared a bunch of stills from behind the scenes as Kareena got ready for the song shoot. Kareena tried on a black dress with a punging V-neckline, and posed in front of the mirror. Another picture saw her trying on the red dress for the song, with Rhea standing beside her in the trial room. Some other pictures from the shoot, as Kareena got ready for the shot, were also shared by Rhea. “The Making of a Moment with @kareenakapoorkhan . #daddycool,” wrote Rhea in the Instagram caption.
Kareena commented, “Buttttt where is my fish burger with lots of mayo and fries ???”
Several other Bollywood stars went wow over the styling and Kareena's confidence. Katrina Kaif commented with heart-eye emoticons, while Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “not normal na ???????” Suhana Khan, who plays the lead in King, commented, “Unbelievable!”
Kareena and Shah Rukh were last seen in Ra.One, where the two of them had a superhit dance number, Chammak Challo. The actor has been part of several special dance numbers in recent years, from Fevicol Se to Mera Naam Mary and Chinta Ta Chita Chita.
On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the film Daayra. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran. After its theatrical run, it premiered on Netflix.
About King
King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is backed by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and by Siddharth and Mamta Anand's Marflix Pictures. The film is reportedly inspired by the 1994 French film Léon: The Professional, starring Jean Reno. It is said to follow the relationship between an ageing, feared assassin, played by Shah Rukh, and his young protégé, portrayed by his daughter Suhana.
King will release in theatres on December 24.
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