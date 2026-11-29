Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Neena Gupta says wearing spaghetti straps doesn’t change her Karol Bagh roots, calls Panchayat her new lifeline after Choli Ke Peeche
While promoting Season 5 of Panchayat, Neena Gupta said she never expected the Prime Video web series to be such a hit.
Actor Neena Gupta, director Deepak Kumar Mishra and the team of Panchayat have been busy promoting Season 5 of the Prime Video web series. At a multi-day literature, music, art, and culture festival, Neena spoke about how she never predicted the web series would be such a huge hit when she said yes to it. She also questioned Deepak when he admitted he wondered how Neena would play a villager.
(Also Read: Kevin Pietersen dons kurta, sips chai, learns local lingo, turns into Phulera native for new Panchayat promo)
Neena Gupta calls Panchayat her new lifeline
At Sahitya 2026, hosted by AajTak, Neena was asked whether she had ever predicted Panchayat’s popularity when she said yes to it. “I didn’t know it would be such a huge hit when I said yes to Panchayat. But I loved the concept and script, which was enough for me to say yes. And now it has become a lifeline. The world knows me because of Panchayat now; before, they would know me from Choli Ke Peeche. And this is better any day,” said the actor, referring to her super hit song from the 1993 film Khal Nayak. Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun sang the number, which also featured Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.
Says spaghetti straps won’t change Karol Bagh roots
Deepak was asked whether there was anyone in the cast he initially believed was far from a villager. When he took Neena’s name, she responded, “This is so wrong. If I wear fashionable clothes, it doesn’t mean that I can’t play a villager. I grew up in Regar Pura, Karol Bagh. My mom would be called ‘Neena ki maa’ (Neena’s mother) and ‘Pankaj ki maa’ (Pankaj’s mother). I have grown up in a place like that. Just because I wear a spaghetti strap doesn’t mean I have changed from the inside.” The director laughed and clarified that he had only meant it in terms of language. Neena plays Manju Devi in his web series, who previously served as the Pradhan of Phulera.
About Panchayat web series
Panchayat is written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya. It is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF). The series stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, and Sanvikaa, alongside Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Sunita Rajwar and Pankaj Jha. Season 5 will begin streaming on Prime Video on December 3. The new season will see Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) as the new Pradhan after defeating Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) in the village elections.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.