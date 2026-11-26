As the show returns for its fifth season, the cast and crew of Panchayat gathered in the same spot where the shooting took place. The fictional village of Phulera is shown in the show as belonging to Uttar Pradesh, however the shoot occurred in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. Following Kranti Devi's election victory, the new season of Panchayat will explore Bhushan's leadership and the village's shifting rivalries. Sunita Rajwar, who plays Kranti Devi, shared that the core unit of the shoot has become like a family and it is always a pleasure to return to the same place where the show began.

It is rare for an Indian OTT show to go on for so many seasons without losing any of its charm, but Panchayat has done that and how. Five seasons in six years is unheard of in the Indian streaming landscape. But Panchayat is still going strong. Phulera and its people, from Pradhan Ji to Abhishek, Manju devi to Rinki, have become more than just characters. “I don't think anyone in the world has made 5 seasons in 6 years,” said Vijay Koshy, a producer on the show, and the president of TVF. He said that they all want the show to continue for many more seasons but the attention is always focused on the story first and how it works best for the current season.

Panchayat is back with another season The TVF creation, which first premiered on Prime Video in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, is now gearing up for its fifth season. If the first season was a hit, then the next few seasons of this slice-of-life series have only gotten bigger and better.

Neena Gupta, whose Manju Devi has to accept defeat in the elections in Season 5, shared at the trailer launch event that she felt nervous before seeing how it has turned out. When asked if the actors have now gotten used to the show's tremendous success and feel that it will get the continued love from viewers, Neena immediately answered that it is never like that. “We never take the show for granted,” she began.

“The day we, as actors, do that- we are as good as dead. We are always asking questions and making sure that each scene sits right. Even now as the trailer releases, I feel so nervous. And I think it's good. Because the more this show does well and gets the love, the more we have to make sure that the next season lives up to it,” she added.

A winsome content Meanwhile, Manish Menghani, Director & Head of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, shares that the USP of the writers and creators are always deliberating what works best for the show and always take a call after making a lot of deliberations. “We are deeply involved in what the story is and what the season arc is,” he tells us exclusively.

“What is the plan for our characters. There's a lot of work that goes into writing. We have multiple writers that are part of the show and in each of these places the idea is for us to evaluate and atleast what we feel may work because now we have all been living that journey for a very long period of time. Content and writing is a gut call. We think we can try this out, but there are no sure signs that it will all be going in the best direction. That's usually what we follow.”