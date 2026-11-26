Bollywood actor and MP Ravi Kishan has found a new fan base among Gen Z, with his expressions, interviews, dance moves and quirky one-liners turning him into social media's favourite meme subject. While talking about his growing popularity, he once called himself 'Bihar Ka Brad Pitt'. Now, during his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, the actor explained why he gave himself the tag. Ravi Kishan recently graced Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 9. more

Ravi Kishan reveals why he calls himself ‘Bihar ka Brad Pitt’ When Karan asked him about his 'Bihar Ka Brad Pitt' tag, Ravi explained, "One thing I have learnt from life after enduring so many blows is that nobody is going to promote us. So it is better to blow your own horn. What people think about you, they start seeing you the way you show yourself."

Ravi further revealed that he was surprised by what happened after he stopped caring about how the industry perceived him and started being himself in public. The actor said he never expected to go viral and added, “I am so imperfect. I make mistakes. I own it. I take responsibility for it. Being a parliamentarian, I accept that I am not god. Do not look at me like a God. People thought, 'Oh, look at him, he is like us.' He speaks like us. ‘Naam Ya Daam, Money Follows,’ and it was meaningful. I was actually not aware that at this age, Gen Z would get hooked on to me."