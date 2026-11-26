Mumbai, Actor Ashok Pathak, who became a household name with his performance as the simple, tobacco and tea loving villager Binod in "Panchayat", says the role changed his life as an artist. Ashok Pathak on 'Panchayat' role: 'You could say my entire life changed' more

Pathak is set to reprise the popular character for the fifth season of "Panchayat" on Prime Video. Fans loved the character of Binod so much that his scenes, including the dialogue "Dekh Raha Hai Na, Binod", are now popular memes.

For Pathak, "Panchayat" is special.

"'Panchayat' gave me an identity. Usually, an artist wants to do work that reaches people, reaches wider masses, and the character of Binod in 'Panchayat' got me straight into people's hearts and earned me their love.

"I had worked before too, which many people may or may not have seen, though whoever did see it appreciated it. But 'Panchayat' made me reach everywhere, so that was a massive change brought about by the show. In a way, you could say my entire life changed," the actor told PTI in an interview.

The bigger challenge now, the actor said, is to not get typecast in small-town roles that keep coming his way.

"Sometimes I get bored too, and I turn down a lot of work. It's a huge challenge as an artist. There are so many dimensions to explore because an artist is capable of doing a lot, like I've done plenty of other varied work, such as the series 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' and many others," said the actor.

"So, when the same kind of work keeps coming your way, as an artist you feel like something different should come along, something that gives me a chance to explore, play a new character, and actually have fun doing it," he added.

Pathak has worked in films and OTT shows like "A Death in the Gunj", "Fukrey Returns", "Photograph", Sacred Games", "Class of 83", and "Aarya", and others.

The actor is looking forward to his new series, "Storm", which is backed by Hrithik Roshan under his HRX Films banner and helmed by Ajitpal Singh of "Tabbar" fame. He said audiences will get to see him in a completely role in "Storm".

Billed as a high-stakes thriller drama set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the Prime Video show stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma and Saba Azad.

"I'm doing another show for Prime Video, which is completely different from 'Panchayat'. You'll get to see a completely different side of me in it compared to Binod; it is a Haryanvi character," he said.

The actor said he was pleasantly surprised when Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan praised his work.

"He said he has has watched 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper'. So, when we met, he praised my work a lot in it. He is a wonderful, amazing person. And it was a lot of fun working on that series too, it's a fantastic team. I'm sure people will enjoy watching it," Pathak said.

Produced by The Viral Fever , "Panchayat" 5, will see the returns of the ensemble cast including Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, and Durgesh Kumar.

The show, slated to release on December 3, is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and created by Kumar Mishra alongwith Chandan Kumar, and Arunabh Kumar.

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